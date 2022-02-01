Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed by Rs 91.50 in Delhi; Check Price in Your City

National Oil Marketing companies have reduced commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective Tuesday, February 1. It will now cost Rs 1,907 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. On December 1, prices of 19-kg LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 100 bringing the price to Rs 2,101 in Delhi. LPG cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and Union territories in India.

The price of a commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata was cut by Rs 89 to Rs 1,987. In Mumbai, commercial gas will now cost Rs 1,857 with the reduction of Rs 91.5. Chennai saw deduction of Rs 50.5 with the price of a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder to Rs 2,080.5.

LPG cylinder to cost Rs 899.50 in Delhi, Mumbai

Oil marketing companies also released the price of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. In Delhi and Mumbai, non-subsidized (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder will cost Rs 899.50, while in Chennai, it will be available at Rs 915.20. Those in Kolkata will have to pay Rs 926 for domestic LPG cylinder.

Since October, the price of non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders has not been changed, and the rates of petrol and diesel are also stable since November 2021.

