Committed to Achieving Goal of $500 Bln in Bilateral Trade with US: Ambassador Sandhu

India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

India's top envoy said that New Delhi is keen to engage with the new Biden administration in the United States, particularly on trade and economic partnership.

Washington: India and the US are committed to achieving the ambitious goal of a bilateral trade of USD 500 billion, India's top envoy here has said, underlining that New Delhi is keen to engage with the new Biden administration, particularly on trade and economic partnership. When President Joe Biden was the vice president, he had set an ambitious goal of taking bilateral trade to USD 500 billion.

"We are committed to achieving the ambitious goal of bilateral trade of USD 500 billion. I am optimistic that there is nothing we cannot achieve together, if we sit across the table and discuss, India's Ambassador to the US," Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told .

