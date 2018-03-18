English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Companies Gearing Up for Summer Season; Line Up Launches, Offers
The companies expect sales to be higher by up to 30 percent, following the Met department prediction of intense heat wave this season and temperature rising by over one degree above average.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: With summer round the corner, makers of appliances such as ACs, fans and coolers are gearing up to meet the demand this season with steps like product launches, attractive offers and energy efficient goods.
The companies expect sales to be higher by up to 30 percent, following the Met department prediction of intense heat wave this season and temperature rising by over one degree above average.
According to the manufacturers and retailers, the sales have already started picking up due to reduction in recurring electricity cost and rising mercury levels.
"We are very active in launching new products but we are also actively involved in ascertaining new requirements of the consumers," Usha International President-Fans Rohit Mathur told PTI.
He further said this season will be good in terms of demand as the economy is stable, manufacturing indexes are up and summer is predicted by 1.5-2 degrees higher.
With regard to new launches, Croma Business Manager-Appliances Farid Sarang said all brands are primarily focusing on energy efficient inverter ACs with 5 star ratings due to the stringent revised BEE Star Rating Standards.
"There is an uptake in sale of ACs by almost 20-30 percent primarily driven by demand from the North & the West zone," he added.
Air conditioning major Blue Star also recently launched 40 new models of energy-efficient 3-star and 5-star inverter split air conditioners.
Bajaj Electricals CMD Shekhar Bajaj said while other appliances required in summers are set to see a double digit growth, fans per se will witness a growth of 20 per cent compared to last year due to rising income and low cost energy efficient products being launched.
"We have strengthened our distribution network in 450 districts and our servicing team has actively started catering to about 1,60,000 retailers across the country," he said.
Online sales of appliances has also picked up and is expected to further gain momentum.
"This summer season, there has been a substantial rise in the online sales with regards to home appliances including air-conditioners, refrigerators etc," Tata CLiQ COO Vikas Purohit said.
Panasonic India last week launched its new range of inverter air conditioners, inbuilt with patented air purification system called Nanoe Technology that actively removes PM2.5 and airborne particles giving up to 99 per cent clean air, the company said.
Also Watch
The companies expect sales to be higher by up to 30 percent, following the Met department prediction of intense heat wave this season and temperature rising by over one degree above average.
According to the manufacturers and retailers, the sales have already started picking up due to reduction in recurring electricity cost and rising mercury levels.
"We are very active in launching new products but we are also actively involved in ascertaining new requirements of the consumers," Usha International President-Fans Rohit Mathur told PTI.
He further said this season will be good in terms of demand as the economy is stable, manufacturing indexes are up and summer is predicted by 1.5-2 degrees higher.
With regard to new launches, Croma Business Manager-Appliances Farid Sarang said all brands are primarily focusing on energy efficient inverter ACs with 5 star ratings due to the stringent revised BEE Star Rating Standards.
"There is an uptake in sale of ACs by almost 20-30 percent primarily driven by demand from the North & the West zone," he added.
Air conditioning major Blue Star also recently launched 40 new models of energy-efficient 3-star and 5-star inverter split air conditioners.
Bajaj Electricals CMD Shekhar Bajaj said while other appliances required in summers are set to see a double digit growth, fans per se will witness a growth of 20 per cent compared to last year due to rising income and low cost energy efficient products being launched.
"We have strengthened our distribution network in 450 districts and our servicing team has actively started catering to about 1,60,000 retailers across the country," he said.
Online sales of appliances has also picked up and is expected to further gain momentum.
"This summer season, there has been a substantial rise in the online sales with regards to home appliances including air-conditioners, refrigerators etc," Tata CLiQ COO Vikas Purohit said.
Panasonic India last week launched its new range of inverter air conditioners, inbuilt with patented air purification system called Nanoe Technology that actively removes PM2.5 and airborne particles giving up to 99 per cent clean air, the company said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,791.40
|-38.60
|-2.11
|Reliance
|900.05
|-11.75
|-1.29
|Infosys
|1,171.90
|-10.60
|-0.90
|TCS
|2,825.70
|-44.00
|-1.53
|ICICI Bank
|298.10
|-3.35
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|3,144.65
|+124.95
|+4.14
|Maithan Alloys
|876.15
|+21.60
|+2.53
|Guj Heavy Chem
|277.15
|+7.75
|+2.88
|Larsen
|1,267.60
|-27.45
|-2.12
|Godrej Prop
|746.45
|-6.75
|-0.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|967.60
|+8.45
|+0.88
|M&M
|740.75
|+5.90
|+0.80
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.35
|+0.80
|Tech Mahindra
|634.70
|+2.85
|+0.45
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+1.05
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|741.55
|+6.50
|+0.88
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.50
|+0.85
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+0.50
|+0.16
|HUL
|1,299.10
|+1.70
|+0.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.20
|-17.30
|-5.85
|UltraTechCement
|4,026.30
|-163.10
|-3.89
|IOC
|184.75
|-7.30
|-3.80
|Tata Motors
|339.75
|-13.35
|-3.78
|Asian Paints
|1,122.75
|-38.05
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|340.10
|-12.95
|-3.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.00
|-6.30
|-3.21
|Asian Paints
|1,125.45
|-35.50
|-3.06
|Adani Ports
|371.05
|-11.05
|-2.89
|Hero Motocorp
|3,546.05
|-97.15
|-2.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Outrage Over 60 Year Copyright Law
- Chennaiyin FC Won ISL Fairly, Disappointed With Gurpreet's Comments: John Gregory
- 'October' Theme Song Released On Public Demand
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7