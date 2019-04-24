Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Composition Scheme Biz to Now File Simplified 'Self-assessed' GST Return Quarterly

As per a Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notification, composition scheme taxpayers will now file GSTR-4 annually by April 30 for the previous financial year ending March 31.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Composition Scheme Biz to Now File Simplified 'Self-assessed' GST Return Quarterly
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Giving relief to composition scheme taxpayers under the GST, the finance ministry has allowed such businesses to file 'self-assessed tax' return on quarterly basis in a simplified form.

So far, businesses opting for composition scheme had to file tax returns every quarter in GSTR-4 which ran into around seven pages.

As per a Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notification, composition scheme taxpayers will now file GSTR-4 annually by April 30 for the previous financial year ending March 31.

The CBIC has notified the simplified 'statement for payment of self-assessed tax' in Form GST CMP08 to be filed by taxpayers who have opted for composition scheme, under which businesses have to pay lower rate of tax on their turnover.

The CMP08, which has to be filed by the 18th day of the subsequent month following the end of a quarter, will include details like outward supplies, inward supplies attracting reverse charge including import of services; tax, interest payable; and taxes and interest paid.

Composition scheme businesses will file the April-June quarter returns in July as per the new format.

Small traders and manufacturers with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore pay a 1 per cent GST, while service providers and suppliers of both goods and services up to a turnover of Rs 50 lakh pays 6 per cent.

Businesses who have not opted for composition scheme have to file GST returns every month and also pay taxes as per the GST slabs decided for the goods and services they deal in. Currently there is a 4-tier GST- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

There are 1.21 crore businesses registered under Goods and Services Tax (GST), of which 20 lakh are under composition scheme.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said composition taxpayers have been relieved from the burden of filing a detailed and cumbersome quarterly return which would now be filed only on an annual basis.

"For the purposes of tax payment composition taxpayer would now be filing a simplified quarterly statement for payment of self-assessment tax. This initiative of government would act as an incentive for small and upcoming businesses to accept composition scheme without any fear of compliance," Mohan added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram