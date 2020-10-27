Composition Taxpayers Can File GST Returns Via SMS, Here are the Steps to Do it

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) network is giving a new facility to the composition taxpayers with NIL liability. They can now file their GST returns through SMS. CMP-08 is a quarterly statement of self-assessed tax that needs to be filed by composition taxpayers.

The company informed that with the help of this new service, taxpayers can file a NIL statement in GST form CMP-08 through an SMS. They do not need to login to the GST portal to file the same.

In a statement, GSTN said, “Taxpayers are advised to send SMS in the prescribed format to avail the benefits.” If the taxpayer fails to send the SMS in the required format, then their return will not be filed.

If you are a composition taxpayer filing GST through SMS, then you need to take the following steps:

· Click on messages and open a fresh message box.

· Type NIL C8 GSTIN Return Period.

· Send the message to 14409.

· You will receive a 6-digit code for verification.

· To confirm your form CMP-08, send this 6-digit code on the number 14409.

· You will receive an SMS and email from GST portal with the Application Reference Number (ARN).

After completing these steps, when you will login to the GST portal, the status of your form CMP-08 will show as filed.

GSTN is a not for profit and non-government company which gives IT service and infrastructure for the use of central and state governments. It is also meant for the use of taxpayers. Filing GST returns via SMS is a service that is only available for composition taxpayers.

They are those taxpayers who have an annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crores or less. They have to file GST returns quarterly and do not receive any benefits from input tax credit. The GST rate applicable on composition taxpayers are 1 percent, 5 percent and 6 percent.