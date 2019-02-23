LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Comprehensive Policy on E-commerce a 'Welcome Move', Say E-tail Giants

The 42-page draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem — data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e commerce.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Comprehensive Policy on E-commerce a 'Welcome Move', Say E-tail Giants
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: E-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart on Saturday said they are reviewing the draft national e-commerce policy and will share their inputs on the proposals in due course of time.

The government, on Saturday, released the draft that proposes setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

"We appreciate the government seeking consultation on the draft e-commerce policy. We are going through the draft, which has been just released for comments and will be sharing our inputs in due course. As India's homegrown e commerce pioneer, Flipkart has always been at the forefront of growth of the industry. We look forward to working with the government and other stakeholders in developing this nascent sector..." a Flipkart spokesperson said.

Amazon India, in an e-mailed statement, said the company is also currently studying the draft policy.

"...we will provide our inputs during the public review period. We look forward to an enabling policy to serve over 4.5 lakh sellers and a policy that will allow us to scale up our logistics network, create new jobs and infrastructure, digitise payments and delight our customers," the statement added.

The 42-page draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem — data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e commerce.

On e-commerce marketplace businesses, the draft said the policy aims to invite and encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) in the marketplace model "alone", which is being carried out by companies like Flipkart and Amazon. Online marketplaces should not adopt business models or strategies which are discriminatory and which favour one or few sellers/traders operating on their platforms over others, the draft clarifies. It also enlists certain steps that have to be followed by all e-commerce websites/applications.

A Snapdeal spokesperson said framing a comprehensive national policy on e-commerce is a welcome move that will provide a "facilitative policy environment" for India's fast-growing digital economy.

"The draft policy's categorical rejection of inventory based e-commerce model must be followed by effective implementation of FDI norms to ensure marketplaces do not own or control inventory, directly or indirectly. The recognition of data as a strategic national asset is well-timed and will lead to the development of required regulation in this regard," the spokesperson added.

One of the proposals states that a business entity that collects or processes any sensitive data in India and stores it abroad, shall be required to adhere to certain conditions. All such data stored abroad shall not be made available to other business entities outside India, for any purpose, even with the customer consent, it added.

Further, the data shall not be made available to a third-party for any purpose and it would also not be shared with a foreign government, without the prior permission of Indian authorities, the draft said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,871.48 -26.87 ( -0.07%)

NIFTY 50

10,791.65 +1.80 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.90 -3.98
Yes Bank 222.00 3.18
Reliance 1,232.35 -1.17
Indiabulls Hsg 679.95 -0.58
Axis Bank 702.05 0.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.71
Reliance 1,232.60 -1.11
Yes Bank 221.95 3.23
Indiabulls Hsg 680.35 -0.40
HDFC Bank 2,091.65 -1.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 137.20 4.65
HPCL 230.95 3.59
Yes Bank 222.00 3.18
JSW Steel 285.85 3.18
Vedanta 169.65 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.95 3.23
Tata Motors 174.55 2.86
Vedanta 169.30 2.86
NTPC 139.70 2.27
M&M 646.10 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.90 -3.98
GAIL 327.15 -1.37
Reliance 1,232.35 -1.17
HDFC Bank 2,091.45 -1.16
Cipla 541.30 -0.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.71
Reliance 1,232.60 -1.11
HDFC Bank 2,091.65 -1.11
IndusInd Bank 1,463.35 -0.56
Bajaj Finance 2,641.05 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram