Concentrix Announces Separation from Synnex, Now Independently Listed on Nasdaq

Concentrix Corporation, a leading global provider of customer experience solutions and technology, announced that it has completed its separation from SYNNEX Corporation and is now an independent, publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ stock market under the ticker symbol “CNXC”.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix said, "As a leading global provider of CX solutions and technology, we are truly excited to celebrate our listing day and start this next exciting chapter. Operating as an independent company will allow us to accelerate innovations and make additional investments that drive higher value for our clients, their customers, and our shareholders.”

With approximately USD 4.7 billion in annual revenue and a differentiated portfolio of solutions, Concentrix supports over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 disruptive, high-growth clients across more than 275 global locations, delivering a consistent brand experience across all channels.

Under the terms of the separation, on December 1, 2020, stockholders who held SYNNEX common stock at the close of business on November 17, 2020—the Record Date—received a distribution of one Concentrix common share for every share of SYNNEX common stock held. No fractional shares of Concentrix were distributed.

Since November 16, 2020, Concentrix shares have traded on a when-issued basis on the NASDAQ under the symbol “CNXCV”, permitting investors to trade the right to receive Concentrix shares in the distribution. When-issued trading of Concentrix common shares ended at the close of the market on November 30, 2020. Starting today, the regular-way trading of Concentrix common stock on the NASDAQ commenced under the symbol “CNXC”.