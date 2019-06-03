Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Confederation of Indian Industry Seeks Tax Rate Cut in Budget as Growth Slows

Economic growth slipped to 5.8 percent, its lowest rate for more than four years, in the January-March quarter, adding to pressures for fiscal stimulus from the government and a rate cut by the central bank.

Reuters

Updated:June 3, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Confederation of Indian Industry Seeks Tax Rate Cut in Budget as Growth Slows
Logo of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). (File phoot)
Loading...
New Dehi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Centre to cut the corporate tax rate to 25% from the current range above 30% when its budget for the year ending March 31, 2020 is presented next month.

It also called on the Narendra Modi government to introduce other tax incentives to boost India's sagging economy.

Economic growth slipped to 5.8%, its lowest rate for more than four years, in the January-March quarter, adding to pressures for fiscal stimulus from the government and a rate cut by the central bank.

In 2015, the government had promised to cut corporate tax rates and roll back tax exemptions over a period of four years, but only small companies obtained tax relief.

Industrialists said other major economies, including the United States and several Asian countries, have reduced their corporate tax rates to a 16-25% range. They argue that by comparison, India's rates - which run from 32-35 percent depending on the size of a company's sales - damage the competitiveness of Indian firms.

A finance ministry spokesman declined comment on the industry group's appeal, saying budget decisions were not public yet.

New Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her first budget on July 5, is under pressure to announce tax incentives for individual taxpayers and corporations to boost consumer demand and investments.

Finance ministry officials have, however, cautioned against any large-scale stimulus, citing fiscal constraints due to slower growth in tax receipts.

"The first 100 days of the new government would be an opportunity to set the direction and pace of a reform agenda for the country over the next five years," CII President Vikram Kirloskar said after presenting its wishlist to the government.

The CII called on Modi to push reforms in the budget so as to boost private investment and domestic consumer demand and achieve 8-10% economic growth rates over the next few years.

The CII represents more than 9,000 medium- to large-sized companies and about 300 regional chambers representing about 300,000 small businesses.

Uday Kotak, president-designate of the CII and head of Kotak Mahidra Bank, said industry was facing challenges of high borrowing costs and hefty tax rates.

The government could improve the competitiveness of the economy by advancing various reforms, including lowering tax rates, privatising state-run companies and banks, while still containing the fiscal deficit, he said.

There needed to be stimulus either at fiscal or monetary level, or both, so that economic growth could be kick-started, he said. Industry expects the central bank to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points at a meeting on Thursday, he added.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,267.62 +553.42 ( +1.39%)

NIFTY 50

12,088.55 +165.75 ( +1.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,360.20 2.26
Just Dial 795.00 3.84
TCS 2,242.30 2.08
HDFC 2,230.45 2.19
Maruti Suzuki 7,022.90 2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 654.55 1.15
Bharat Fin 1,042.65 4.24
IndusInd Bank 1,663.85 3.70
SpiceJet 152.05 4.18
Reliance 1,358.30 2.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,840.25 5.97
Bajaj Auto 3,034.60 3.72
Asian Paints 1,459.25 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,662.65 3.57
Indiabulls Hsg 810.85 3.09
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,842.50 6.01
Bajaj Auto 3,039.90 3.92
IndusInd Bank 1,663.85 3.70
Asian Paints 1,458.00 3.65
HUL 1,837.00 2.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 357.45 -0.98
Tech Mahindra 757.60 -0.36
ICICI Bank 422.90 -0.19
NTPC 133.10 -0.11
Bharti Infratel 268.75 -0.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 422.85 -0.13
NTPC 133.05 -0.11
ITC 278.55 -0.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram