English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Confident of Timely Payment of Salary for May: BSNL Chief
Predatory tariff offerings by the competitors have triggered sharp decline in revenue from services, causing massive debt and problems in clearing staff salaries in the recent past, says BSNL Director.
File photo of BSNL
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned BSNL is confident of making timely payment of staff salaries for the month of May, Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said Monday.
The company has also tied up with State Bank of India recently for a Rs 1,500 crore loan to meet its working capital requirements, based on a letter of comfort extended by Department of Telecom (DoT). "We are comfortable. We will be able to pay salaries on time this month," Shrivastava told PTI.
The salary tab of nearly Rs 900 crore would be supported by receivables from mobile, broadband and enterprise businesses, he said. The telecom PSU, which has 1.68 lakh employees, faced a problem in clearing staff salaries for February.
The government last month extended an approval and letter of comfort for the PSU to avail loans of up to Rs 3,500 crore from banks for working capital needs - a move that is expected to spell relief for the company battling intense liquidity pressure.
Shrivastava said following the approval and letter of comfort from DoT, the company has tied up with SBI for a loan of about Rs 1,500 crore, recently. The rest of the amount would be availed depending on the company's requirements, he said adding that talks were on with multiple banks.
"With the letter of comfort, we can approach banks for loans of up to Rs 3,500 crore. While loans of up to Rs 1,500 crore have been tied up, for the balance, we will take as needed, maybe by July this year," Shrivastava said. The loan from SBI is short-term borrowing, he said. "This will be used for operational expenditure and working capital needs. We have sufficient land assets and net worth to support our borrowing," he said.
Earlier this month, BSNL said its management is making all efforts to ease liquidity pressure on the company, and expects normalcy to be restored by September quarter of 2019-20.
BSNL Director had shot off a letter to all Chief General Managers of telecom circles on May 16, flagging the "fiercest ever competition" being faced by the telecom sector and said "predatory tariff offerings by the competitors" have triggered sharp decline in revenue from services. BSNL and another distressed telecom PSU MTNL are saddled with massive debt and have faced problems in clearing staff salaries in the recent past.
The government is in the process of working out a rescue plan for the two in form of a revival package that entails components like Voluntary Retirement Scheme, asset monetisation, and allocation of 4G spectrum.
The company has also tied up with State Bank of India recently for a Rs 1,500 crore loan to meet its working capital requirements, based on a letter of comfort extended by Department of Telecom (DoT). "We are comfortable. We will be able to pay salaries on time this month," Shrivastava told PTI.
The salary tab of nearly Rs 900 crore would be supported by receivables from mobile, broadband and enterprise businesses, he said. The telecom PSU, which has 1.68 lakh employees, faced a problem in clearing staff salaries for February.
The government last month extended an approval and letter of comfort for the PSU to avail loans of up to Rs 3,500 crore from banks for working capital needs - a move that is expected to spell relief for the company battling intense liquidity pressure.
Shrivastava said following the approval and letter of comfort from DoT, the company has tied up with SBI for a loan of about Rs 1,500 crore, recently. The rest of the amount would be availed depending on the company's requirements, he said adding that talks were on with multiple banks.
"With the letter of comfort, we can approach banks for loans of up to Rs 3,500 crore. While loans of up to Rs 1,500 crore have been tied up, for the balance, we will take as needed, maybe by July this year," Shrivastava said. The loan from SBI is short-term borrowing, he said. "This will be used for operational expenditure and working capital needs. We have sufficient land assets and net worth to support our borrowing," he said.
Earlier this month, BSNL said its management is making all efforts to ease liquidity pressure on the company, and expects normalcy to be restored by September quarter of 2019-20.
BSNL Director had shot off a letter to all Chief General Managers of telecom circles on May 16, flagging the "fiercest ever competition" being faced by the telecom sector and said "predatory tariff offerings by the competitors" have triggered sharp decline in revenue from services. BSNL and another distressed telecom PSU MTNL are saddled with massive debt and have faced problems in clearing staff salaries in the recent past.
The government is in the process of working out a rescue plan for the two in form of a revival package that entails components like Voluntary Retirement Scheme, asset monetisation, and allocation of 4G spectrum.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|361.70
|1.79
|Larsen
|1,596.00
|3.36
|ICICI Bank
|435.50
|0.87
|Yes Bank
|146.80
|3.97
|Reliance
|1,310.65
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,062.70
|-0.47
|Larsen
|1,592.60
|3.17
|Reliance
|1,310.70
|-1.95
|Yes Bank
|146.65
|3.79
|SBI
|361.45
|1.93
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|512.55
|5.87
|Yes Bank
|146.80
|3.97
|IOC
|162.20
|3.44
|Larsen
|1,596.00
|3.36
|NTPC
|133.20
|3.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|511.45
|5.78
|Yes Bank
|146.65
|3.79
|NTPC
|133.35
|3.21
|Larsen
|1,592.60
|3.17
|Axis Bank
|812.45
|2.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|361.00
|-4.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,612.80
|-2.19
|Reliance
|1,310.65
|-1.96
|Tech Mahindra
|726.05
|-1.33
|Asian Paints
|1,366.85
|-1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,610.75
|-2.37
|Reliance
|1,310.70
|-1.95
|Asian Paints
|1,365.70
|-1.43
|Bharti Airtel
|350.00
|-0.93
|Bajaj Finance
|3,447.50
|-0.54
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics
- Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
- PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swoon After Thumping Win Over Bayern Legends
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results