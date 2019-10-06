Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Consumer Confidence Dropped to Six-year Low in September, Says RBI Survey

According to the RBI data, Current Situation Index (CCI) dropped to 89.4 in September from 95.7 recorded in the July round of survey.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Consumer Confidence Dropped to Six-year Low in September, Says RBI Survey
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian consumers' confidence in the overall economic situation and the employment scenario dropped to a six-year low in September, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s latest monetary policy.

Both the current situation index and the future expectations index recorded declines, the RBI said in its consumer sentiment survey report. The Current Situation Index (CCI) dropped to 89.4 in September from 95.7 recorded in the July round of survey, the RBI data, released on Friday, showed.

Of the total respondents, 47.9 per cent said the general economic situation had worsened and only 33.5 per cent thought the situation had improved. About 53 per cent expected the situation to improve in one year.

“Respondents perceived an increase in the price level over the last one year and a majority of them expect prices to rise further in the coming year; as a result, sentiments on overall spending as well as essential spending remain strong, though sentiments on discretionary spending weakened,” said the survey.

The survey was conducted in 13 major cities, among 5,192 households.

On Friday, the RBI cut interest rates for the fifth time this year in an attempt to kickstart the slowing economy as it slashed the GDP growth projection for financial year 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from the earlier forecast of 6.9 per cent.

RBI lowered its repo rate—the rate at which banks borrow from it—by 25 basis points to 5.15%. With this cut, the policy rates have come off by as much as 135 basis points so far this year to a nine-year low.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,673.31 -433.56 ( -1.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,174.75 -139.25 ( -1.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.82
SBI 249.95 -1.65
HDFC 1,978.30 0.19
BPCL 515.55 -3.02
HDFC Bank 1,189.70 -2.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.94
SBI 249.90 -2.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.35 -3.32
BPCL 515.20 -3.14
Indiabulls Hsg 245.45 -7.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.55 1.13
Infosys 793.45 1.00
TCS 2,079.35 0.93
Tech Mahindra 708.15 0.80
Wipro 237.70 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.60 1.01
Infosys 793.25 0.99
TCS 2,078.65 0.96
NTPC 117.45 0.60
IndusInd Bank 1,264.00 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 236.85 -5.84
UltraTechCement 3,979.55 -4.03
Grasim 654.40 -3.72
Titan Company 1,250.90 -3.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,563.15 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.35 -3.32
ICICI Bank 413.75 -3.17
HDFC Bank 1,188.95 -2.79
Tata Motors 119.55 -2.37
Larsen 1,424.15 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram