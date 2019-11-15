Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
2-min read

Consumer Demand in Rural India Falls for First Time in Four Decades: Report

Consumer demand in India's villages fell 8.8 percent between July 2017 and June 2018, compared with 2011-12, the Business Standard reported, using unpublished National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

AFP

Updated:November 15, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Consumer Demand in Rural India Falls for First Time in Four Decades: Report
Image for representation

Mumbai: Consumer spending in India has slumped for the first time in four decades, a leading business daily reported Friday, bringing more bad news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he struggles to revive a stuttering economy.

Consumer demand in India's villages fell 8.8 percent between July 2017 and June 2018, compared with 2011-12, the Business Standard reported, using unpublished National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

Two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion population lives in rural areas, making it a key economic driver. But spending on food, education and clothing declined, with demand for essential items such as cereals plunging 20 percent, the newspaper said.

Although urban consumption rose by two percent, overall per capita monthly spending in the country slipped 3.7 percent -- the first time it has fallen since 1972-73, the business daily said.

The report should have been released in June, but was pushed back because of its "adverse" findings, the Business Standard said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A government official told AFP the report was not finished.

"The NSO report is still under processing and not validated, and many officials are not privy to the data," said A.K. Mishra of the ministry of statistics.

The data "can only be confirmed once the ministry publishes the report", Mishra added.

If the findings are confirmed, it would ring yet another alarm bell over Asia's third-largest economy, which has endured five consecutive quarters of slowing growth.

In January, the Business Standard reported that unemployment had surged to a four-decade high during Modi's first term in power, citing unpublished government data.

The delay in releasing the jobs report prompted a top Indian government statistician to quit in protest.

The report confirming the jobless data was finally released in May, after Modi was re-elected with a thumping majority, defeating challenger Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, Gandhi hit out at the government's alleged attempt to bury unflattering data, tweeting: "Modinomics stinks so bad, the Govt has to hide its own reports."

To counter the fall in demand for everything from cars to cookies, India's central bank has trimmed interest rates five times in a row, but to little effect.

Experts say India's economy has never recovered from Modi's surprise cash ban in 2016, which made 86 percent of the currency in circulation void. Many small businesses shut up shop and hundreds of thousands lost their jobs.

The rollout of a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017 worsened the situation as businesses struggled to adjust to the new rules.

In October, market researcher Nielsen said Indian rural consumption had slumped to a seven-year low, highlighting falling income for farmers who are struggling with mounting debt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,895.45 +23.35 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 321.90 5.20
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
ICICI Bank 499.85 0.24
Reliance 1,470.85 0.55
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 463.10 2.57
SBI 322.00 5.19
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
Eris Life 410.15 -0.19
Yes Bank 68.70 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 227.15 8.87
Bharti Airtel 393.05 8.43
SBI 321.90 5.20
Grasim 755.15 2.89
Cipla 463.25 2.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 393.20 8.42
SBI 322.00 5.19
Kotak Mahindra 1,623.00 1.60
Sun Pharma 414.90 1.18
Tata Motors 168.60 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 131.70 -3.76
Hero Motocorp 2,543.20 -1.87
BPCL 506.55 -1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.20 -1.38
Vedanta 142.10 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,542.85 -1.85
Maruti Suzuki 7,147.00 -1.38
ITC 250.65 -1.30
Vedanta 142.10 -1.29
NTPC 117.20 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram