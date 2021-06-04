Consumers Can Now Check Whether A Product Meets BIS Standard From June 5

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the apex government body for the standardization, marking, and quality certification of goods in the country, will start a new feature ‘Know your standard’ on its website from June 5.

Using this feature, one can easily know about the standard of the product. This will also help the general public to know about various details of the purchased goods and materials. A total of 1100 products will be listed under this new feature which will begin from Saturday.

BIS has set standards for all the products which are being sold in the country. Companies have to make and sell products according to BIS standards. BIS gives license to companies and if the companies do not make products as per BIS standard, then it takes action against them.

Currently, the general public has to face a complicated process to know the standard of the product. Due to this, one does not have a chance to lodge a complaint against the companies selling products that are not up to the BIS standards. Keeping these concerns in mind, the BIS is now updating its website.

How to know the standard of the product

Step 1: Visit the official website of BIS (bis.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the new feature ‘Know your standard’ (which will appear on the homepage from June 5)

Step 3: Find the standard of products by entering the number of products. In case you do not know the number, you can also find the standard of the products by entering the name.

Step 4: After you enter the number or name of the product, you will get to know the approved standards for the product. You will also get to know how the license was given to the company.

