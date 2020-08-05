BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Continental AG sees significantly lower revenues, profit in 2020

German auto parts supplier Continental AG said it expected worldwide vehicle production to decline up to 20% in the current quarter yearonyear and could not give a detailed 2020 guidance due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
BERLIN German auto parts supplier Continental AG said it expected worldwide vehicle production to decline up to 20% in the current quarter year-on-year and could not give a detailed 2020 guidance due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hanover-based group said on Wednesday revenues, adjusted operating profit and free cash flow are expected to significantly decline this year.

“There are still big economic uncertainties,” the company said in a statement.

The auto industry, spearhead of Germany’s export-driven economy, has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic which has struck as it was already struggling to shift away from diesel- and gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles.

