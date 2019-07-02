Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Contingency Fund: What is Contingency Fund of India | Meaning and Defintion

The fund that is set up specifically to meet the challenges at the time of a crisis is known as the contingency fund.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Contingency Fund: What is Contingency Fund of India | Meaning and Defintion
Representative image (Photo Credit: PTI)
Loading...

Every individual and organisation needs to be prepared to face times of crisis and unforeseen emergencies. It is essential for them to have a financial backup to deal with times of crisis. This is applicable even for countries that have to be prepared for the worse.

The fund that is set up specifically to meet the challenges at the time of a crisis is known as the contingency fund. It is the money or securities set aside to cover unexpected conditions or losses in business, usually supplementing a contingency reserve.

The purpose of the fund is to improve financial security by creating a safety net of funds that can be used to meet emergency expenses as well as reduce the need to use high-interest debt, such as credit cards, as a last resort.

When it comes to India, the concept gains significance based on the fact that the country’s Parliament was authorised by the Constitution to set up a contingency fund to deal with emergency situations. Based on this, the Contingency Fund of India was set up under Article 267(1) of the Indian Constitution.

The Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs holds the fund on behalf of the President. While earlier the fund had a limit of Rs 50 crore, it was raised to Rs 500 crore in the last decade. It is also essential to take approval from the Parliament before the money from the fund is used.

Similarly, Article 267(2) of the Indian constitution authorises state legislatures to set up contingency funds for the states in order to meet emergency situations. The fund will be kept under the disposal of the State Governor and any use of the fund can be done after gaining approval from the State legislature.

Lately, the RBI and the Government has been in a to-and-fro over the Contingency Fund after the RBI set aside Rs 13,140 crore for the fund last year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,586.51 -99.99 ( -0.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,839.55 -26.05 ( -0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.55 -6.05
Zee Entertain 357.25 -0.31
Adani Power 61.20 1.49
Godrej Prop 981.30 -10.49
Indiabulls Hsg 615.50 -1.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.60 -6.00
Adani Power 61.30 1.74
Godrej Prop 982.00 -10.52
Zee Entertain 357.90 -0.26
HDFC 2,245.30 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 649.50 2.75
ONGC 163.10 1.30
BPCL 381.00 1.28
Coal India 252.60 1.34
Wipro 284.05 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 163.25 1.37
Coal India 252.20 1.22
NTPC 143.50 0.63
Power Grid Corp 208.30 0.60
Bharti Airtel 349.80 0.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.40 -6.18
Tata Motors 163.85 -2.47
Sun Pharma 395.65 -2.39
Hero Motocorp 2,583.20 -1.27
Bajaj Auto 2,883.00 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 102.60 -6.00
Tata Motors 163.90 -2.35
Sun Pharma 398.75 -1.57
Hero Motocorp 2,580.60 -1.42
Vedanta 171.75 -1.29
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram