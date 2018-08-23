English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Contract Labour Now Default Model of Employment, Says RSS-Affiliate, Threatens Protest
Castigating the Centre, it said that contract labour has now become the default model of employment in India and claimed the Union Labour Ministry notification on April 6 on fixed term employment will "legalise hire and fire, while permanent jobs would vanish".
Representative image: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh/Facebook
Loading...
New Delhi: RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Thursday threatened to stage protests across the country on September 6 if the Centre does now withdraw its notification on fixed term employment with immediate effect.
Castigating the Centre, it said that contract labour has now become the default model of employment in India and claimed the Union Labour Ministry notification on April 6 on fixed term employment will "legalise hire and fire, while permanent jobs would vanish".
The BMS will stage protests across the country on September 6 to pressure the state and central governments to withdraw the notification on fixed term employment, its General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.
Noting that 67 per cent of the organised sector workers belong to contract category, Upadhyay, in a statement, that "sub-contract and supply chain are becoming emerging global models of employment."
In April this year the government amended the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Central Rules, 1946, by issuing an notification, to extend the facility of fixed term employment to all sectors.
It was available for apparel manufacturing sector earlier.
Fixed-term employment was defined as a workman who is employed on a contractual basis for a fixed period. Thus the services of the workman will be automatically terminated as a result of non-renewal of the contract between the employer and the workman concerned.
Under this law, when permanent workers retire, their vacancies are filled by the industries with temporary fixed-term employment thereby increasing the number of new unemployed youth, the BMS said.
"Therefore, we have to stand up to face the Himalayan challenge to make contract labour exploitation free," the BMS asserted.
The BMS' protest to the notification assumes significance as it is affiliated to
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of ruling BJP.
Also Watch
Castigating the Centre, it said that contract labour has now become the default model of employment in India and claimed the Union Labour Ministry notification on April 6 on fixed term employment will "legalise hire and fire, while permanent jobs would vanish".
The BMS will stage protests across the country on September 6 to pressure the state and central governments to withdraw the notification on fixed term employment, its General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.
Noting that 67 per cent of the organised sector workers belong to contract category, Upadhyay, in a statement, that "sub-contract and supply chain are becoming emerging global models of employment."
In April this year the government amended the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Central Rules, 1946, by issuing an notification, to extend the facility of fixed term employment to all sectors.
It was available for apparel manufacturing sector earlier.
Fixed-term employment was defined as a workman who is employed on a contractual basis for a fixed period. Thus the services of the workman will be automatically terminated as a result of non-renewal of the contract between the employer and the workman concerned.
Under this law, when permanent workers retire, their vacancies are filled by the industries with temporary fixed-term employment thereby increasing the number of new unemployed youth, the BMS said.
"Therefore, we have to stand up to face the Himalayan challenge to make contract labour exploitation free," the BMS asserted.
The BMS' protest to the notification assumes significance as it is affiliated to
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of ruling BJP.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|840.70
|-61.50
|-6.82
|Larsen
|1,352.05
|+29.50
|+2.23
|Reliance
|1,269.45
|+22.25
|+1.78
|Tech Mahindra
|726.65
|+17.25
|+2.43
|Axis Bank
|631.75
|-4.00
|-0.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|840.25
|-59.60
|-6.62
|Tech Mahindra
|727.05
|+18.80
|+2.65
|AU Small Financ
|698.90
|-3.15
|-0.45
|Zee Entertain
|505.25
|-9.35
|-1.82
|Larsen
|1,352.50
|+30.35
|+2.30
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|726.65
|+17.25
|+2.43
|Larsen
|1,352.05
|+29.50
|+2.23
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,463.60
|+52.65
|+2.18
|NTPC
|164.35
|+3.50
|+2.18
|HCL Tech
|1,025.65
|+21.05
|+2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,352.50
|+30.35
|+2.30
|NTPC
|164.50
|+3.30
|+2.05
|Reliance
|1,269.70
|+23.20
|+1.86
|Adani Ports
|383.80
|+6.35
|+1.68
|Power Grid Corp
|190.00
|+2.75
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|256.90
|-11.90
|-4.43
|BPCL
|357.75
|-11.00
|-2.98
|IOC
|153.40
|-4.30
|-2.73
|HPCL
|259.60
|-7.25
|-2.72
|Hindalco
|221.05
|-5.35
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|257.40
|-11.65
|-4.33
|Vedanta
|214.80
|-4.40
|-2.01
|Tata Steel
|571.50
|-10.75
|-1.85
|Bajaj Auto
|2,686.00
|-41.55
|-1.52
|SBI
|302.25
|-4.65
|-1.52
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes World's Highest Paid Actors List; George Clooney on Top
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Toyota Yaris Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...