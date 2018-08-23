GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Contract Labour Now Default Model of Employment, Says RSS-Affiliate, Threatens Protest

Castigating the Centre, it said that contract labour has now become the default model of employment in India and claimed the Union Labour Ministry notification on April 6 on fixed term employment will "legalise hire and fire, while permanent jobs would vanish".

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Contract Labour Now Default Model of Employment, Says RSS-Affiliate, Threatens Protest
Representative image: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh/Facebook
Loading...
New Delhi: RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Thursday threatened to stage protests across the country on September 6 if the Centre does now withdraw its notification on fixed term employment with immediate effect.

Castigating the Centre, it said that contract labour has now become the default model of employment in India and claimed the Union Labour Ministry notification on April 6 on fixed term employment will "legalise hire and fire, while permanent jobs would vanish".

The BMS will stage protests across the country on September 6 to pressure the state and central governments to withdraw the notification on fixed term employment, its General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.

Noting that 67 per cent of the organised sector workers belong to contract category, Upadhyay, in a statement, that "sub-contract and supply chain are becoming emerging global models of employment."

In April this year the government amended the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Central Rules, 1946, by issuing an notification, to extend the facility of fixed term employment to all sectors.

It was available for apparel manufacturing sector earlier.

Fixed-term employment was defined as a workman who is employed on a contractual basis for a fixed period. Thus the services of the workman will be automatically terminated as a result of non-renewal of the contract between the employer and the workman concerned.

Under this law, when permanent workers retire, their vacancies are filled by the industries with temporary fixed-term employment thereby increasing the number of new unemployed youth, the BMS said.

"Therefore, we have to stand up to face the Himalayan challenge to make contract labour exploitation free," the BMS asserted.

The BMS' protest to the notification assumes significance as it is affiliated to

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of ruling BJP.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,336.76 +51.01 ( +0.13%)

Nifty 50

11,582.75 +11.85 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahanagar Gas 840.70 -61.50 -6.82
Larsen 1,352.05 +29.50 +2.23
Reliance 1,269.45 +22.25 +1.78
Tech Mahindra 726.65 +17.25 +2.43
Axis Bank 631.75 -4.00 -0.63
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahanagar Gas 840.25 -59.60 -6.62
Tech Mahindra 727.05 +18.80 +2.65
AU Small Financ 698.90 -3.15 -0.45
Zee Entertain 505.25 -9.35 -1.82
Larsen 1,352.50 +30.35 +2.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 726.65 +17.25 +2.43
Larsen 1,352.05 +29.50 +2.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,463.60 +52.65 +2.18
NTPC 164.35 +3.50 +2.18
HCL Tech 1,025.65 +21.05 +2.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.50 +30.35 +2.30
NTPC 164.50 +3.30 +2.05
Reliance 1,269.70 +23.20 +1.86
Adani Ports 383.80 +6.35 +1.68
Power Grid Corp 190.00 +2.75 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 256.90 -11.90 -4.43
BPCL 357.75 -11.00 -2.98
IOC 153.40 -4.30 -2.73
HPCL 259.60 -7.25 -2.72
Hindalco 221.05 -5.35 -2.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 257.40 -11.65 -4.33
Vedanta 214.80 -4.40 -2.01
Tata Steel 571.50 -10.75 -1.85
Bajaj Auto 2,686.00 -41.55 -1.52
SBI 302.25 -4.65 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...