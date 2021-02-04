Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Increases By Rs 25, New Rates Applicable From Today

Government-owned oil companies have increased the rate of LPG, thus increasing the prices of cooking gas cylinders and commercial cylinders. The price of the domestic gas cylinder has increased by Rs 25 and the new rates will be applicable from today, February 4. In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, now a 14 kilogram domestic LPG cylinder will be available for Rs 732 instead of Rs 707. In Bihar’s Patna, the same cylinder will cost Rs 817.50 after an increase of Rs 25. Although the price of domestic gas cylinders has increased, there is a decrease of Rs 6 in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. Weighing 19 kg, these cylinders can be purchased for Rs 1566 instead of Rs 1572.

On February 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 190. However, there was no change in the rate of domestic cooking gas cylinders on that day.

Previously, the price of domestic gas cylinders has increased twice in December. Both times, there was an increase of Rs 50 in the price of the 14 kg cylinder. From Rs 657 per cylinder, the price had gone up to Rs 707 per cylinder in December. The price of commercial gas cylinders has also been constantly increasing. In the month of October, commercial cylinders were available for Rs 1198, however in November, the price jumped to Rs 1274 in November. In the month of December, the cost of commercial cylinders was Rs 1365.50.

This price rise comes after a cut in the petroleum subsidy was also declared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget 2021-22. As per a report in the Deccan Herald, a sum of Rs 12,995 crore has been designated to provide petroleum subsidy this year. In the previous year, the budget for petroleum subsidy was Rs 40,915. The reduced subsidy amount along with an increase in the price will make it more difficult for the 20 crore cooking gas cylinders’ consumers to avail the services.