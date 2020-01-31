Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Core Sector Growth Recovers to 1.3 Percent in December After Contracting for Four Months

The growth was, however, lower than 2.1 per cent recorded in December 2018. Production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity contracted in the month under review.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Core Sector Growth Recovers to 1.3 Percent in December After Contracting for Four Months
(Representative image/Reuters)

New Delhi: Growth of eight core industries recovered to 1.3 per cent in December 2019 after remaining in the negative zone in the previous four months helped by expansion in production of coal, fertiliser and refinery products.

The growth was, however, lower than 2.1 per cent recorded in December 2018.

Production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity contracted in the month under review.

Sectors which recorded positive growth are coal, refinery products and fertiliser.

However, growth rate of steel and cement sectors slowed down to 1.9 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively.

During the April-December period, core industries recorded growth of 0.2 per cent against 4.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

The eight core sectors recorded negative growth in the four months to November 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.55 2.53
Reliance 1,411.70 -2.14
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
Avenue Supermar 2,133.45 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.05 3.87
SBI 318.55 2.53
IndusInd Bank 1,258.90 2.23
Bharti Airtel 497.50 1.62
Bajaj Auto 3,178.95 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 108.90 -5.80
Tata Motors 176.60 -5.16
Power Grid Corp 186.90 -3.86
TCS 2,079.30 -2.75
HCL Tech 591.50 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram