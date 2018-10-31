GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Core Sector Growth Slows Down to Four-Month Low of 4.3 Percent in September

The lowest growth rate was in May 2018 when the core sectors expanded at 4.1 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2018, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Core Sector Growth Slows Down to Four-Month Low of 4.3 Percent in September
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Growth of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in September, the lowest in the last four months, as production of crude oil and natural gas declined.

Previously, the lowest growth rate was in May 2018 when the core sectors expanded at 4.1 per cent. Eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grown by 4.7 per cent in September 2017.

The output of crude oil and natural gas dipped by 4.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively in the month under review, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.

Fertiliser, cement and electricity output grew by 2.5 per cent, 11.8 per cent, and 8.2 per cent, respectively. However, the growth of coal, refinery products, and steel sectors declined to 6.4 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively in September.

During April-September 2018, the core sector growth was 5.5 per cent as against 3.2 per cent in the year-ago period. These eight segments comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,442.05 +550.92 ( +1.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,386.60 +188.20 ( +1.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,061.25 0.40
HDFC 1,769.25 5.82
HDFC Bank 1,911.75 -0.05
ICICI Bank 355.00 2.69
Yes Bank 188.10 3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,911.85 -0.11
Reliance 1,061.40 0.40
Grasim 831.25 3.17
ACC 1,373.20 1.91
Indiabulls Hsg 834.45 8.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 743.90 8.58
Indiabulls Hsg 834.60 8.51
UPL 674.35 5.90
HDFC 1,769.25 5.82
HCL Tech 1,055.60 5.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,769.55 5.78
IndusInd Bank 1,424.45 4.47
Infosys 686.25 4.02
Axis Bank 581.90 3.43
Yes Bank 188.05 3.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -3.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,542.45 -2.00
Tata Steel 553.85 -1.89
Hindalco 220.40 -1.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,616.40 -1.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -3.53
Tata Steel 552.40 -2.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,608.95 -1.33
Adani Ports 319.10 -0.85
Kotak Mahindra 1,118.00 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...