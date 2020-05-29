Core Sector Output Contracts by Record 38.1% in April due to Coronavirus Lockdown

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1% in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2% in April 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

In March, the production of eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- had contracted by 9%.







"In view of the nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries -- Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil, etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said.