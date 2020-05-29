BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Core Sector Output Contracts by Record 38.1% in April due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2% in April 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Share this:

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1% in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2% in April 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday showed.

In March, the production of eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- had contracted by 9%.


"In view of the nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries -- Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil, etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading