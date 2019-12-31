Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Core Sector Output Shrinks by 1.5% for November; Five of Eight Industries Show -ve Growth

The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.3 per cent in November 2018. Production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, and electricity contracted in the month under review.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Core Sector Output Shrinks by 1.5% for November; Five of Eight Industries Show -ve Growth
Picture for Representation.

New Delhi: Contracting for the fourth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 1.5 per cent in November 2019 as five of the eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.3 per cent in November 2018. Production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, and electricity contracted in the month under review.

The growth rate of cement production dropped to 4.1 per cent from 8.8 per cent in November 2018.

The output of refinery products and fertilizers increased by 3.1 per cent and 13.6 per cent respectively in November 2019 over the year-ago month.

During the April-November period, core industries recorded flat growth (zero per cent) against 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period. Since August the eight core sectors are recording negative growth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Liquid Bees 1,000.01 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 313.10 2.07
Tata Motors 185.10 0.82
Reliance 1,514.10 -1.95
Yes Bank 46.95 -0.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 119.05 2.01
Tata Motors 185.10 0.82
Sun Pharma 432.55 0.62
ONGC 128.65 0.55
Power Grid Corp 190.70 0.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 762.60 -2.51
Bajaj Auto 3,182.70 -2.16
Reliance 1,514.10 -1.95
Hero Motocorp 2,443.85 -1.41
IndusInd Bank 1,510.60 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram