Core Sectors Grow At 18.1% in May; Cement, Coal, Fertilisers, Electricity Record High Growth
Core Sectors Grow At 18.1% in May; Cement, Coal, Fertilisers, Electricity Record High Growth

Output of 8 infrastructure sectors had grown 8.4 per cent in April.

Output of 8 infrastructure sectors had grown 8.4 per cent in April.

Coal industries grew 25.1 per cent, Fertilizer was up by 22.8 per cent, cement industries zoom 26.3 per cent and electricity output rises 22 per cent

Business Desk

Eight infrastructure sectors grew 18.1 per cent (provisional) in May as compared with the year-ago month. In the previous month of April 2022, the output of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — had expanded by 8.4 per cent.

The high growth in core sector output was led by cement, coal, fertilizers and electricity industries. “The production of cement, coal, fertilizers and electricity industries recorded high growth in May 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. Coal industries grew by 25.1 per cent and Fertilizer industries were up by 22.8 per cent. While the cement industries zoomed by 26.3 per cent, the electricity sector increased by 22 per cent,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

It said the combined Index of Eight Core Industries grew at 18.1 percent (provisional) in May 2022 as compared to the Index of May 2021. The Index stood at 148.1 in May 2022.

Business Desk

first published:June 30, 2022, 18:08 IST