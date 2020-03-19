English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Crisis: Bank of Baroda Waives Charges on Digital Transaction for Next 3 Months

File photo of a Bank of Baroda branch.

The bank has rolled out the initiative to encourage more customers to avail its services digitally, without visiting its branches.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:43 PM IST
Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it will not levy any charges on digital transactions for the next three months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Baroda announces zero charges on digital transactions for three months, to provide enhanced and uninterrupted banking experience to its customers, it said in a release.

To this effect, Bank of Baroda has rolled out the 'Stay Safe..Bank Safe..' initiative to encourage more customers to avail banking services digitally, without visiting branches.

This assumes significance at a time when people across the globe are resorting to social distancing, have adopted to work from home and minimised non-discretionary activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank has rolled out a range of digital products such as Debit Cards, Baroda M Connect Plus, Baroda Connect and Baroda FASTag under the umbrella campaign, 'Khushiyon Ka Remote Control'.

Bank of Baroda Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi said, "In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Bank of Baroda would like to assure its customers of enhanced banking experience, as they avail the bank's services from remote locations. 'Khushiyon Ka Remote Control' is a major step taken by the bank in its endeavours to drive consumers towards a digital ecosystem in times like these."

The pandemic has killed over 9,000 persons and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

