Coronavirus
Coronavirus Effect: GoAir Announces 50 per cent Pay Cut for its Top Employees

Image for representation. (Image source: GoAir)

As revenues have fallen drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has already laid off its expat pilots and announced leave without pay for its employees.

  March 21, 2020
The top leadership of GoAir is taking a 50 per cent pay cut with immediate effect, the airline's CEO Vinay Dube told its employees in an e-mail on Saturday.

As revenues have fallen drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has already laid off its expat pilots and announced leave without pay for its employees.

"The top leadership has stepped forward and volunteered to go for 50 per cent pay cut with immediate effect," the CEO said in his e-mail.

These measures are temporary and are purely with the intention to successfully combat the deep challenges that COVID-19 has created for the aviation industry including GoAir, he added.

"The Maharashtra Government has announced a complete lockdown of workplace for safety and security of the people and to contain the outbreak as a result of which we have also urged our employees (working out of different office across Maharashtra, except those directly involved in Operations) to work from home and support the business critical requirements and our operations team," the CEO stated.

