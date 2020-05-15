BUSINESS

Coronavirus Impact: GAIL Halts LNG Imports at Ratnagiri Port, Says Source

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

GAIL hopes to resume receiving cargoes at the Ratnagiri Port in Maharashtra in October, the GAIL source said, adding that the company received its last LNG cargo at the port from Russia's Gazprom on May 8.

  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
Indian utility GAIL (India) Ltd has stopped importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes at its 5 million tonnes/year Ratnagiri terminal as the start of monsoon makes operations difficult without a breakwater, a company source said.

GAIL hopes to resume receiving cargoes at the Ratnagiri Port in western Maharashtra state in October, the GAIL source said, adding that the company received its last LNG cargo at the port from Russia's Gazprom on May 8.


Maharashtra Maritime Board has ordered for closure of Ratnagiri Port from May 26 to Aug. 31, citing safety concerns, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

"Downloading a cargo in September is most of the time difficult as the sea continues to be rough during month," the GAIL source said.

A GAIL spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

