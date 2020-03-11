English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus Impact: IndiGo Says Fall in Bookings to Hit Earnings

Image for representation.

According to the release, the numbers could change from here based on how the situation evolves.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday said its quarterly earnings are expected to be hit due to decline in daily bookings, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Over the past few days however, week-on-week, we have seen a 15-20 per cent decline in our daily bookings," it said in a release.

"We expect our quarterly earnings to be materially impacted because of the above.

"In addition, the rupee has also depreciated sharply which will have an adverse impact on our dollar denominated liabilities primarily on account of capitalised operating leases," it said.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline.

