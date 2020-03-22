English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Impact: Maruti Halts Production at Gurgaon, Manesar Plants

Image for Representational purpose.

The company's research and development centre at Rohtak will also remain closed and the duration of the shutdown will depend on government policy, the statement from MSI said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend production at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) with immediate effect till further notice," MSI said in a statement.

The company's research and development centre at Rohtak will also remain closed, it added.

The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy, MSI said.

The company's two plants in Haryana- Manesar and Gurugram, churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

MSI said it has been taking all recommended precautions against the spread of coronavirus, including sanitisation and hygiene measures.


"As a next step, the government policy now requires closure of production and, accordingly, the company has taken a decision on production closure," it said.

