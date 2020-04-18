BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Lockdown Has Severely Disrupted Supply Chains, Says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

India is on a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Share this:

The coronavirus lockdown has massively disrupted India's supply chain, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

Speaking at a virtual session on 'COVID-19 & The Future of Work', Kant further said the pandemic has created a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable.

"We are passing through a very turbulent time. Our supply chain will get massively disrupted," he said.

India is on a 40-day lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Also participating in the session, World Bank Country Director (India) Junaid Kamal Ahmad said for developing countries, it is important that the state changes the way it works.

Ayushman Bharat scheme was a great step but in the coming years, it is imperative to ensure India goes beyond it, he added.

Teamlease Chairman Manish Sabharwal said, "Work from home has provided continuity but also has to ensure productivity. In the long run, we have to ensure that remote working is beneficial for all."

NASSCOM President Debjani Gosh said the COVID-19 pandemic will change work spaces forever, give a huge boost to the gig economy and ensure a better balance in the workspace, ensuring more participation of the female workforce.

Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Munjal said India has the potential to take over the supply chain of the world.

"We are well-positioned, rated as better managers of the COVID-19 crisis. We have the ability to attract more ideas and talent, all we have to do is repurpose ourselves," Munjal said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres