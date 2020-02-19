Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: India Should Capture $20-Bn Space Vacated by China in Apparel Market, Says Official

Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor said domestic textile exports have plateaued during the past 5-7 years.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
apparel, clothes, clothing, textile
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The textiles ministry on Wednesday said the domestic industry should take advantage of the huge $20-billion space vacated in the global apparel market by China, which is going through a tough time following outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Addressing a symposium on emerging opportunities for Indian textiles, Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor said domestic textile exports have plateaued during the past 5-7 years, which is a "very worrying proposition for the government".

"India should step in at this stage to take the advantage although not a good way to project ourselves but every crisis has its own silver lining and I think while we are with China with all our emotions and financial, political and diplomatic help but still there appears to be a big economic opportunity which is coming up our way," he said.

In this background, Capoor said it would be the right time to bring the industry together and have a small dialogue to "see how the industry associations are prepared for this opportunity". As the exports have plateaued, he said the government understood that one of the major issues is that "take up the space that has been vacated by China other than this present crisis (coronavirus)".

The secretary said $20 billion worth of apparel space, mostly in the man-made fibre, has been vacated by China in the past three years and taken away by Vietnam. "Now is a situation where we are in a position and Textiles Minister (Smriti Irani, who was also present at the symposium) has just spoken to Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) this morning (regarding inverted duty structure on man-made fibres)," Capoor said.

He further said if duty inversion is removed, man-made fibre itself becomes a huge opportunity. The domestic textile and apparel industry, including handicrafts, stood at $140 billion in 2018, of which $100 billion was domestically consumed, while the remaining portion worth $40 billion was exported to the world market.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,830.65 11.67
UPL 584.35 -0.20
Vodafone Idea 4.19 38.28
Aurobindo Pharm 602.25 20.40
Tata Motors 158.05 -2.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,294.00 2.74
Bajaj Finance 4,885.55 2.79
Reliance 1,504.20 2.60
ONGC 101.70 2.47
HDFC 2,377.00 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 158.05 -2.20
Sun Pharma 403.25 -1.33
TCS 2,194.60 -0.93
Bharti Airtel 543.35 -0.80
Larsen 1,281.40 -0.38
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram