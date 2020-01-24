Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: IndiGo and Air India Waive Change and Cancellation Fee in Flights Connecting China

IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route. It will start a daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: IndiGo and Air India Waive Change and Cancellation Fee in Flights Connecting China
Image for Representation (Image Source: AFP)

New Delhi: IndiGo and Air India on Friday announced that in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, they are offering change and cancellation fee waiver for all flights to or from China if the travel period is within next one month.

IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route. It will start a daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15.

Air India has only one direct flight to China and it runs on Delhi-Shanghai route.

Dampening the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, China, in an unprecedented move, has shut down transportation in at least 13 cities -- Wuhan and 12 of its neighbours -- in central China's Hubei province to contain the coronavirus.

According to the National Health Commission in China, 26 people have died so far with over 880 confirmed cases being treated mostly in Hubei province. Twenty-nine provinces have reported the cases.

IndiGo said on Twitter, "In view of Coronavirus outbreak, we are offering change and cancellation fee waiver for all flights to/from China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020. Waiver is only towards the penalty charges. Fare difference, if any, will be applicable."

Similarly, Air India announced on Twitter, "In view of Coronovirus outbreak, Reissue/No-Show/Cancellation and refund charges for all international tickets for travel to/from China effective January 24, 2020 to February 24, 2020 is waived off. Waiver is only on the penalty charges. Any fare difference will be additional."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.75 4.40
AAVAS Financier 1,951.00 -2.43
Infosys 782.95 -0.20
Alembic Pharma 590.20 0.03
Reliance 1,521.70 -0.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,641.05 2.47
Tech Mahindra 787.50 2.43
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.95 2.35
Larsen 1,359.80 2.03
Axis Bank 737.30 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.95 -2.14
IndusInd Bank 1,316.00 -1.21
Tata Motors 186.45 -1.04
Sun Pharma 447.70 -0.49
TCS 2,184.60 -0.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram