Coronavirus Outbreak: Reliance Industries Announces Host of Initiatives to Fight COVID-19

New Delhi: Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani on Monday donated a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles.

The company has also announced a host of other initiatives in a bid to play its part in the battle against the pandemic.

Here are some of the key initiatives launched by the group and its philanthropic arm, the Reliance Foundation, to support the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic:

- Contribution of Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES Fund



- Contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra



- Contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Gujarat



- India’s first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 hospital readied in just two weeks to handle coronavirus patients



- To provide 50 lakh free meals in the next 10 days across the country, with plans to provide more in newer areas



- One lakh masks daily for health-workers and caregivers



- Thousands of personal protective equipment (PPEs) daily for health-workers and caregivers



- Free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles



- Jio seamlessly connecting nearly 40 crore individuals and thousands of organisations daily on its telecom backbone via ‘work from home’, ‘study from home’ and ‘health from home’ initiatives



- Reliance Retail providing Essential supplies daily for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.