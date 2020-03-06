Coronavirus Outbreak: Things to Keep in Mind While Travelling

The novel coronavirus is spreading across the globe and is on the verge of becoming a pandemic. Many countries are reporting new cases every day.

Travelling internationally poses a risk factor and travellers must take all possible precautionary measures. Here’s all you need to know if you are about to fly for work or vacation.

What is WHO saying?







On February 29, 2020, WHO updated its recommendations for international traffic amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

1. Coronavirus spreads through “droplets from, and close contact with, infected individuals”.

2. WHO maintains the stand that travel or trade restrictions must be put w.e.f to countries experiencing the viral outbreak.

3. Although restricting travel is not a full-proof plan of restricting the disease, as it will find other ways to spread, imposing travel constriction might help in buying some time to prepare for the disease.

Popular attractions closed down







In case you were ready to risk it all to enjoy the long-pending holiday, find out if the popular attractions on your list are open, before you get on the plane.

As COVID-19 spreads quickly from close-knit groups, hot tourist locations are highly likely to be danger zones. Some museums in Milan, Paris and Japan have closed down for the time being to hold up the spread of the virus.

Disney parks in Asia, Universal Studios in Japan and some of Japan’s popular cherry blossom festivals have also been called off, reported CNN.

Flights cancelled







Globally several flights have been called off, with many flight services cancelling trips to the worst-affected China. Flights to and from Japan, Italy and South Korea were also affected. Domestic flights also saw a sharp drop in demand across the globe.

Maintaining personal hygiene







If the trip is a must, make sure you do not compromise personal hygiene at any given time. Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is prescribed by the WHO.

However, wearing masks by the public in a community have not proved to work, as per experts.

