Coronavirus Pandemic: FM Sitharaman Holds Virtual Meeting with IT Body Nasscom

File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a tweet, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said the members had a very productive discussion with the minister.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a virtual meeting with senior officers of IT industry body Nasscom.

In a tweet, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said, "Thank you Respected FM @nsitharaman ji for a very productive discussion with @Nasscom leaders. The tech industry is determined to ensure we emerge stronger from the crisis and we thank you for your willingness to engage and support. #ThinkDigitalThinkIndia."

"The coronavirus outbreak has hit the information technology industry, which have overseas clientele apart from domestic operations. Global uncertainty, slowdown and recessionary fears, will have its implications on investments."

"Smt @nsitharaman holds a meeting with the senior officers of NASSCOM through video conference," her office said.

"The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic has led to global rating agencies predicting India's growth to contract in current fiscal. While S&P and Fitch expects GDP to shrink by 5 per cent, Moody's said it would be (-)4 per cent."



