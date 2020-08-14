Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213.3 million in U.S. IPO

CureVac BV said on Friday it raised $213.3 million in its initial public offering in New York, setting the stage for the first stock market debut of a company developing a potential vaccine to combat the coronavirus.

The German biotechnology firm, backed by Microsoft Corp founder and billionaire Bill Gates, sold 13.33 million shares at $16 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range of between $14 and $16 per share.

CureVac is researching how to use messenger RNA to treat a series of diseases, including the coronavirus. It is an experimental approach that has also been adopted by some of its peers, including Moderna Inc and BioNTech SE .

Also Watch Indian Flag To Be Hoisted For 1stTime At New York Times Square On Independence Day | CNN News18

Bank of America, Jefferies, and Credit Suisse are lead underwriters on the IPO. CureVac shares are due to start trading on Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol ‘CVAC’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor