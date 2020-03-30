BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus: Western Railways Suffers Rs 178 Crore Loss Due to Lockdown

Photo for representation. (Image: PTI)

The loss was Rs 78.50 crore before March 22 and Rs 100.03 crore between March 23 and 29, the railways said in a release.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Train cancellations on account of the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak has led to losses of close to Rs 180 crore, Western Railway said on Monday.

"WR has suffered loss of Rs 178.5 crore in suburban and non-suburban train operations till March 29. In Mumbai division, over 9 lakh passengers cancelled train tickets until March 29 and WR has refunded Rs 62.11 crore," it said.

Passenger train operations across the country have stopped from March 23 to enforce the lockdown for the virus outbreak.

