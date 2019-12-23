Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
2-min read

Corporate Affairs Mininstry Seeks Removal of Word 'Illegal' from NCLAT's Tata Sons Verdict

Passing an order on December 18, NCLAT had directed for the reinstatement of ousted Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons and quashed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public firm.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Corporate Affairs Mininstry Seeks Removal of Word 'Illegal' from NCLAT's Tata Sons Verdict
File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Corporate Affairs Ministry on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal seeking certain modification in its order in the Tata Sons matter. The Registrar of Companies (RoC) on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) requesting to amend its order and remove the word "illegal" with respect to the conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to private company.

The petition filed by RoC was mentioned on Monday before NCLAT, which has directed to list the matter on January 2, 2020 for hearing.

In its petition, RoC had asked "to carry out the requisite amendment in paragraphs. of the judgment dated December 18, 2019 to correctly reflect the conduct of RoC Mumbai as not being illegal and being as per the provisions of the Companies Act along with the rules."

It has also asked NCLAT to "delete the aspersion made regarding any hurried help accorded by RoC Mumbai to Tata Sons except what was statutorily required by RoC Mumbai".

RoC also said it has acted in "bonafide manner" in converting the status of Tata Sons as "there was no stay granted by this appellate tribunal on the operation of the judgment dated July 9, 2018 of Mumbai, NCLT at the time when this intimation was filed by Tata Sons Ltd." RoC has also asked to implead it as party in the matter.

Passing an order on December 18, NCLAT had directed for the reinstatement of ousted Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons. In that order, the appellate tribunal has also quashed the conversion of Tata Sons - the principal holding company and promoter of Tata firms - into a private company from a public firm and had termed it as "illegal".

The appellate tribunal has said that the action taken by the RoC to allow the firm to become a private company was against the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and 'prejudicial' and 'oppressive' to the minority member (Mistry Camp).

"The Company (Tata Sons) shall be recorded as 'Public Company'. The RoC will make correction in its record showing the Company as 'Public Company'," said NCLAT.

Months after Mistry was sacked, Tata Sons had received its shareholders' nod in September 2017, to convert itself into a private limited company from a public limited company, thereby absolving it of the need to take shareholder consent in taking crucial decisions, which could be passed with be passed with just the board's approval.

Tata Sons Ltd was initially a 'Private Company' but after insertion of Section 43A (1A) in the Companies Act, 1956 on the basis of average annual turnover, it assumed the character of a deemed 'Public Company' with effect from February 1, 1975, the order said

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,262.75 -9.05 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,571.40 -1.73
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.40
SBI 332.40 -1.61
Tata Steel 462.15 0.25
Axis Bank 743.15 0.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lux Industries 1,300.90 -7.13
Reliance 1,571.00 -1.78
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.31
Divis Labs 1,806.75 -0.70
Voltas 654.50 0.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 294.80 3.78
Vedanta 147.75 2.43
Dr Reddys Labs 2,908.40 1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,360.90 1.37
Hero Motocorp 2,420.10 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 147.75 2.46
Maruti Suzuki 7,361.90 1.42
Hero Motocorp 2,423.00 1.37
TML-D 73.45 1.17
HDFC 2,430.95 1.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.40
Nestle 14,532.50 -2.19
Coal India 197.25 -1.77
Reliance 1,571.40 -1.73
SBI 332.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.31
Reliance 1,571.00 -1.78
SBI 332.35 -1.63
Tech Mahindra 775.85 -1.03
ITC 238.95 -0.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram