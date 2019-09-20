Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Corporate Tax Cut, Relief in Buyback Tax: Nirmala Sitharaman's Surprise Announcements in a Nutshell

Nirmala Sitharaman's latest announcements are aimed at reviving private investment, seeking to lift growth from a six-year low that has sapped jobs.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Corporate Tax Cut, Relief in Buyback Tax: Nirmala Sitharaman's Surprise Announcements in a Nutshell
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

New Delhi: Announcing a mini-budget of sorts, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Making the announcement at a press conference, Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

The impact sent the benchmark Sensex up more than 1,200 points and the Nifty above the psychological 11,000 mark. Among sectors, the Bank Nifty and Auto index surged three percent each.

The total taxation revenue loss due to the measure would be Rs 1.45 lakh crore, Sitharaman said, raising concerns that the government may not be able to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for 2019-20 at a time when tax revenue collections are already weak.

Here are the highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s fourth press conference to revive the economy:

- Corporate tax rate cut for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies. The tax rate will be 22 percent without exemptions

- Effective corporate tax rate after surcharge to be 25.17 percent

- To attract investment in manufacturing, local companies incorporated after October will pay tax at the rate of 15 percent

- Effective tax for new companies shall be 17.01 percent, including cess and surcharge

- Companies enjoying tax holidays can avail concessional rates after the exemption period

- Minimum alternate tax (MAT) reduced to 15 percent from 18.5 percent for companies continuing to avail exemptions and incentives

- Enhanced surcharge to not apply to capital gains by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)

- Buyback tax on listed companies that had announced buybacks before July 5 exempted from taxation

- Revenue foregone for reduction on corporate tax and other measures pegged at Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,014.62 +1,921.15 ( +5.32%)

NIFTY 50

11,274.20 +569.40 ( +5.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,049.30 3.78
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
ICICI Bank 417.50 7.99
HDFC Bank 1,199.60 8.95
Reliance 1,254.35 6.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,213.70 5.25
HDFC 2,052.10 3.92
SBI Life Insura 815.85 1.73
Zee Entertain 301.10 -2.49
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,860.20 13.38
Hero Motocorp 2,862.90 13.06
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.71
UltraTechCement 4,269.65 10.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,849.40 12.52
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.74
Bajaj Finance 3,705.60 10.19
SBI 301.70 10.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.20 -2.46
Zee Entertain 301.40 -2.41
Infosys 805.00 -1.91
TCS 2,065.45 -1.74
NTPC 119.85 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.35 -2.39
Infosys 805.10 -1.94
TCS 2,065.60 -1.74
NTPC 119.90 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram