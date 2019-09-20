Corporate Tax Cut to Give 'Necessary Fillip' to Economy, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
The forgoing in revenue through the measures will benefit corporates, Piyush Goyal said. The minister is hopeful that businesses will be able to take benefit of these measures to spur growth.
File photo of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.
Mumbai: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy.
"Finance Minister's announcement on slashing corporate tax will give necessary fillip to the economy which we've been hoping for. We have had a series of measures and today's measures are the largest," Goyal said at an event here.
In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.
Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.
The forgoing in revenue through the measures will benefit corporates, Goyal said. The minister is hopeful that businesses will be able to take benefit of these measures to spur growth.
These measures will help in making India a better investment destination, he added. The announcement on tax will help companies like Coal India, Infosys and Wipro, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,049.30
|3.78
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,591.95
|10.39
|ICICI Bank
|417.50
|7.99
|HDFC Bank
|1,199.60
|8.95
|Reliance
|1,254.35
|6.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Astral Poly Tec
|1,213.70
|5.25
|HDFC
|2,052.10
|3.92
|SBI Life Insura
|815.85
|1.73
|Zee Entertain
|301.10
|-2.49
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,585.25
|10.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|17,860.20
|13.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,862.90
|13.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,419.60
|10.71
|UltraTechCement
|4,269.65
|10.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,591.95
|10.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,849.40
|12.52
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,585.25
|10.89
|IndusInd Bank
|1,419.60
|10.74
|Bajaj Finance
|3,705.60
|10.19
|SBI
|301.70
|10.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.20
|-2.46
|Zee Entertain
|301.40
|-2.41
|Infosys
|805.00
|-1.91
|TCS
|2,065.45
|-1.74
|NTPC
|119.85
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.35
|-2.39
|Infosys
|805.10
|-1.94
|TCS
|2,065.60
|-1.74
|NTPC
|119.90
|-1.52
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- I Went to the Future, in a Hotel Where My Butler to Bartender - Were Robots
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog'