Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cost of Rs 2000 Note Falls by 65 Paise Per Piece in 2018-19 Period

The selling price of Rs 2000 note was Rs 3.53 apiece in 2018-19. It declined 65 paise from Rs 4.18 apiece in 2017-18.

Angana Chakrabarti | @AnganaCk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cost of Rs 2000 Note Falls by 65 Paise Per Piece in 2018-19 Period
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...

New Delhi: The cost of a Rs 2000 currency note fell by 65 paise or 18.4 per cent in 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period, according to official data.

Introduced after demonetisation in November 2016, Rs 2000 notes are printed only by the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd (BRBNMPL) -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.

According to data provided by the government to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the selling price of Rs 2000 note from the BRBNMPL was Rs 3.53 apiece in 2018-19. It declined 65 paise from Rs 4.18 apiece in 2017-18.

The data, provided by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in a written reply, showed that the selling price of a Rs 500 note was Rs 2.13 in 2018-19, lower than Rs 2.39 in the same period a year ago.

The selling price of Rs 200 note per piece declined to Rs 2.15 in 2018-19 compared to Rs 2.24 in 2017-18.

These figures pertain to the notes printed by the BRBNMPL.

The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) also prints currency notes. The selling price of a Rs 500 note printed by SPMCIL was Rs 3.375 in 2018-19, unchanged from the year-ago period.

As per the data, the selling price of Rs 200 note remained the same at Rs 3.12 in 2018-19 and 2017-18. The expenditure incurred on printing of currency notes rose to Rs 7,965 crore in 2017-18 (July-June) from Rs 4,912 crore in 2016-17.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,658.11 -72.71 ( -0.19%)

NIFTY 50

11,530.15 -25.75 ( -0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,100.20 -1.55
Interglobe Avi 1,380.00 -11.89
Titan Company 1,118.75 1.80
Bajaj Finance 3,603.10 5.56
Yes Bank 93.10 1.92
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,377.60 -12.02
Future Retail 477.65 0.18
SpiceJet 124.00 5.76
TCS 2,100.40 -1.46
Godrej Ind 485.80 0.38
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.10 1.92
Titan Company 1,113.65 1.34
Zee Entertain 335.25 1.06
Coal India 232.85 1.42
Wipro 267.45 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.20 2.03
Coal India 232.30 1.22
Asian Paints 1,329.75 0.70
ITC 274.50 0.53
ICICI Bank 429.70 0.24
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.90 -3.15
JSW Steel 255.50 -2.61
Bajaj Finance 3,527.00 -2.11
Hindalco 194.50 -1.72
M&M 622.05 -1.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.90 -3.11
Bajaj Finance 3,527.55 -2.10
Vedanta 158.95 -1.61
M&M 622.40 -1.60
TCS 2,100.40 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram