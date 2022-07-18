Costlier Oil Prices, Tight Financial Conditions, FPI Outflows Responsible For Rupee Fall: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said global factors, such as a surge in crude oil prices and tight financial conditions, along with foreign portfolio investment outflows, are responsible for the fall in the exchange rate of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. On Monday, the local currency opened at 79.76, after closing at an all-time low of 79.82 against the US dollar on Friday.

“Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar,” Sitharaman said in written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha.

“Currencies such as the British pound, the Japanese yen and the euro have weakened more than the Indian rupee against the US dollar and, therefore, the Indian rupee has strengthened against these currencies in 2022,” she added.

Sitharaman also said the depreciation of a currency indicates a chance of enhancement in export competitiveness but it would also make imports costlier. The Reserve Bank of India regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of excess volatility and India has raised interest rates in recent months that increase the attractiveness of holding Indian rupees for residents and non-residents, the finance minister said in her written reply.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.