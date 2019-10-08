Country to Get Bharat Stage-VI Fuel from April, Vehicular Pollution to be Down by 80-90%: Javadekar
Union Environment minister Prakash Javadekar said the government has prepared a national clean air programme for 122 cities of the country under which schemes for reducing pollution will be made.
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Jaipur: Bharat Stage (BS)-VI fuel will be available in several big cities of the country, including Jaipur, from April 1 next year and the initiative will reduce vehicular pollution by 80-90 per cent, Union Environment minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday.
"An investment of Rs 60,000 crore has been made for this. The initiative will reduce vehicular pollution by 80-90 per cent," Javadekar said after planting a sapling at the Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) here.
He said the government has prepared a national clean air programme for 122 cities of the country under which schemes for reducing pollution will be made.
Earlier, Javadekar had informed the Rajya Sabha that fuel conforming to stringent BS-VI emission norms was introduced in the national capital to reduce air pollution. The minister also informed the Upper House that sale of BS-VI compliant vehicles would begin in the country from next year.
In Jaipur, he said the country's forest area has increased by 15,000 sq km as a result of efforts made in the direction of environment protection. He stressed the need to make further efforts to increase the forest cover to 33 per cent of the total geographical area in the country.
Javadekar also appreciated the initiative of planting of trees by 840 students who took admission in MNIT this year.
"Such initiatives should be taken in all educational institutes, factories and other premises so that we can create oxygen bank for us," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.65
|8.30
|Axis Bank
|673.45
|2.60
|BPCL
|490.65
|-4.83
|HDFC Bank
|1,186.90
|-0.24
|Zee Entertain
|251.50
|6.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.60
|8.19
|Zee Entertain
|251.50
|6.21
|HDFC Bank
|1,187.65
|-0.11
|Indiabulls Hsg
|234.80
|-4.34
|BPCL
|490.45
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.65
|8.30
|Zee Entertain
|251.50
|6.19
|Britannia
|2,953.35
|3.80
|Axis Bank
|673.45
|2.60
|Nestle
|13,603.35
|1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.60
|8.19
|Axis Bank
|672.75
|2.53
|Bajaj Auto
|2,891.20
|0.95
|ICICI Bank
|416.30
|0.62
|Bharti Airtel
|341.50
|0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|490.65
|-4.83
|JSW Steel
|208.00
|-3.10
|UltraTechCement
|3,870.40
|-2.74
|Tata Steel
|324.80
|-2.49
|Cipla
|408.25
|-2.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|324.80
|-2.49
|ONGC
|126.45
|-2.43
|ITC
|251.65
|-2.18
|M&M
|552.60
|-2.00
|Larsen
|1,397.35
|-1.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Much Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Earned in 6 Days
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- India's First Private Train Serves Water in Biodegradable Bottles
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else