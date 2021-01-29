Cover of the Economic Survey Hints at Budget Focus: Here's What It Tells Us

The Economic Survey 2020-21 features nurses, doctors and frontline covid-warriors on its cover, signaling their vital contribution to fighting Covid-19 in India.

The annual economic report card of the government illustrates a weighing scale created by the virus where India's 'opportunity' in the form of 'reforms, infrastructure, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and vaccine' outweighed the 'risk' involving 'economy, health and lives'.

Also read: Savings Schemes, Second-life Career Options: How Budget 2021 Can Help Senior Citizens Post Retirement

The cover, with India's map in the middle, showcases a V-shaped recovery path that, the Centre believes, the country's economy has taken due to the various measures taken by the government.

India's growth rebounded sequentially in the second quarter after nosediving to -24 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The reforms push ushered in by the government last year helped cushion the economy against the covid blow.

The cover also gives a hint as to the focus of the government in cementing India's economic recovery by focusing on infrastructure spending.