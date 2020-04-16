BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Govt to Transfer Financial Assistance Only Through DBT Mechanism

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

There have been various rumours since the government announced the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalayan Yojana to help the poor withstand the hardship caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
Share this:

The finance ministry on Thursday clarified that financial assistance to people hit by the Covid-19 crisis will be provided only through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism and no other means.

The clarification came amid various rumours doing the rounds on financial assistance by the government.

"India has JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) based DBT mechanism for diff. schemes. Successfully deposited Rs. 28,256 Cr. to 31.77 Cr. beneficiaries bank a/cs under Covid relief. DBT is fulcrum for targeted delivery of such measures. Pls don't believe any outlandish rumours!," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

There have been various rumours since the government announced the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalayan Yojana to help the poor withstand the hardship caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, there was a rumour on social media that money transferred to women's Jan Dhan accounts will be taken back if the beneficiary does not withdraw immediately from the account.

This led to serpentine queues outside bank branches as worried women scrambled to claim the amount, thus putting social distancing measures in jeopardy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last month announced that as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan account holders will get Rs 500 per month for the next three months.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,421,895

    +43,078*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,090,110

    +78,385*

  • Cured/Discharged

    528,746

    +26,988*  

  • Total DEATHS

    139,469

    +8,319*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres