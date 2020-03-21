English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Ola Announces Floater Coverage of Rs 30,000 for 20 Lakh Driver Partners

Representative Image.

The company has also partnered with online doctor consultation App, Mfine, to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
Ride-hailing firm Ola will offer a floater insurance cover of up to Rs 30,000 crore for its around 20 lakh registered driver partners and their spouses in case they are hit by coronavirus infection.

"All eligible Ola driver-partners and their spouses shall be covered by a floater sum of Rs 30,000 under which they can receive a compensation of Rs 1,000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual from the date of a positive diagnosis for COVID- 19," Ola said in a statement.

Ola partners can claim for the cover for hospital as well as home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner, as approved by the government norms from time to time.

"Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents. This coverage comes in with immediate effect and is available for all Ola driver-partners in India across all categories including Ola Bike, Ola Auto, Ola Rentals and Outstation," the company said.

Ola currently operates in 250 Indian cities.

The company has also partnered with online doctor consultation App, Mfine, to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families. Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with covid-19," Ola spokesperson and head of communications Anand Subramanian said.

