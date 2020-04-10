BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Relief: Reliance Industries, Reliance Foundation Donate Rs 5 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund

File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

KC Reddy, Jio Telangana CEO, and Kamal Potlapalli, Corporate Affairs at RIL, met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and handed over the contribution letter.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed Rs 5 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the COVID-19 relief efforts cause of the state.


KC Reddy, Jio Telangana CEO, and Kamal Potlapalli, Corporate Affairs at RIL, met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and handed over the contribution letter.


"RIL has been in the forefront of executing a comprehensive strategy of fighting this battle and created India's first Covid-19 facility addressing the challenge of increasing the national capacity for testing, masks, PPE and other critical equipment. It is also providing over 50 lakh meals meal-equivalents through grocery kits across India," an RIL press release said.


In addition to this, RIL and Reliance Foundation have also contributed cumulatively over Rs 530 crore to the PM-

CARES and several Relief Funds, it added.


Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

