CREDAI-MCHI Urges Maha Govt, Railways For Logistical Means To Bring Back Migrant Labourers

Mumbai: Realtors’ association CREDAI on Friday said it has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to provide necessary logistical means to bring back migrant labourers from their villages. “With more than 75 per cent of migrant workers are still stuck in their native regions with minimal avenues to return, the dearth of labourers is aggravating the ongoing industry slowdown and proving to be a major pain point for real estate developers to resume construction activities and revive the realty sector in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region),” CREDAI-Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) President Deepak Goradia said. The CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body under the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), consisting of members from the realty industry among Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The CREDAI-MCHI with over 1,800 member developers has requested the state government and Indian Railways to help facilitate affordable and convenient means of railway transportation for workers, primarily from states including UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. Amid low demand and limited availability of cash flow for developers during COVID-19, the sector has come to a grinding halt ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country, he said. “Owing to the limited movement of goods and raw materials, the sector has also been riddled with the issue of unfinished projects, Goradia said. “The lack of migrant labourers on site has further worsened the situation with a number of developers facing major challenges to resume construction activities,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor