Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CREDAI Seeks Bank Funding for Developers to Buy Land for Affordable Housing Projects

Land funding is typically done by NBFCs or private equities, it said, but added that cost to developers are as high as 25 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CREDAI Seeks Bank Funding for Developers to Buy Land for Affordable Housing Projects
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: Realtors apex body CREDAI in its budget wish list has demanded that banks should fund developers to buy land for development of affordable housing projects.

It has also stated that the definition of affordable housing should be same across all the legislations.

"Land as a value of the project cost, comprises 40 per cent of the overall project cost. With the advent of RERA, one cannot sell until all approvals are received which means that one needs funding either by way of promoter equity or private equity," CREDAI said in its budget memorandum.

Land funding is typically done by NBFCs or private equities, it said, but added that cost to developers are as high as 25 per cent.

"The support of the banking system is needed to bridge this gap. Funding of land by commercial banks was permitted by RBI until 2008 and should be resumed at the earliest for affordable housing," CREDAI said.

The association, which has over 10,000 developers as members, also pitched for uniform definition of affordable housing.

"Currently, Section 80 IBA of Income Tax Act, GST Act, DEA Notification dated 14.11.2017, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in respect of CLSS and RBI adopt definitions of affordable housing which vary among themselves," CREDAI said.

It suggested that affordable housing definition drawn from CLSS (Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme) should be made universally applicable across all agencies of the government.

Under the CLSS, affordable housing comprises units with a carpet area not exceeding 60 square metres within the cities of Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and 120 square metres elsewhere.

CREDAI also demanded that income tax rebate should be enhanced for payment of principal and interest on home loan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,046.34 +85.55 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,691.50 +19.35 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.90
Indiabulls Hsg 609.80 -6.86
Reliance 1,281.00 -0.10
IndusInd Bank 1,409.00 0.67
HDFC Bank 2,417.25 -0.20
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.94
Indiabulls Hsg 609.70 -6.95
Infosys 750.65 1.38
Reliance 1,282.55 0.08
Godrej Consumer 671.25 2.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 168.10 2.47
Coal India 260.35 1.98
BPCL 385.55 1.96
Power Grid Corp 197.80 1.93
ICICI Bank 422.15 1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 168.00 2.47
Coal India 260.35 2.02
ICICI Bank 422.20 1.88
Power Grid Corp 197.05 1.55
HCL Tech 1,090.85 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 609.80 -6.86
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.90
Maruti Suzuki 6,439.00 -2.17
Hindalco 189.95 -1.89
Asian Paints 1,380.05 -1.56
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.94
Maruti Suzuki 6,437.05 -2.20
Asian Paints 1,380.40 -1.53
HDFC 2,154.30 -0.79
Sun Pharma 382.80 0.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram