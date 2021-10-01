Credit Card Spend can Earn you Flight Tickets for your Next Holiday. Know How it Works

IndusInd Bank has partnered with Vistara Airlines to introduce a co-branded credit card ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ for their customers. The new credit card comes with a host of flying benefits that include complimentary business class tickets, membership of Vistara’s frequent flyer program and lounge access. Speaking on the launch, IndusInd Bank’s Head- Consumer Bank, Soumitra Sen, said that the card was introduced with an aim to enhance customers’ travel experience. He added that with the world slowly opening up after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, people will look to travel for both leisure and business, and this card aims to give them a hassle-free experience with great rewards.

The credit card comes with complimentary membership of Club Vistara (CV) under which they can earn points on every flight. These accumulated CV points can be redeemed to avail flights. The card enables cashless travel to many destinations across the world.

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan expressed his delight over the new partnership and hoped that customers will experience the benefits while travelling with airlines

Among the major benefits offered with the card is complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the world. The cardholder will get up to five complimentary business class tickets on achieving spend milestones every year along with rescheduling fee waivers on direct booking of Vistara flights.

There’s a complimentary personal air accident insurance with cover of up to Rs 2.5 crore along with insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as a missed connection

However, the benefits of this credit card are not just limited to air travel. The financial benefits of the card include a complete waiver on fuel surcharge at petrol pumps across India and a complete waiver on late payment charges, cash withdrawal charges along over-limit fees.

The cardholders will also get a luxury gift voucher worth Rs 25,000 or gift cards for Oberoi hotels and resorts along with two complimentary cinema tickets worth Rs 700 each per month and complimentary meal vouchers worth Rs 3000 twice a year.

Interested customers can apply for the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer credit card through IndusInd Bank’s website or by visiting the nearest branch

