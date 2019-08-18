Credit Demand Subdued, Economy Needs Stimulus, Says SBI Chairman
Hoping that monsoon will have a positive impact, the SBI chairman said increased spending by the government and the upcoming festival season would boost demand.
State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar speaks at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said credit demand remains subdued and there is a need for stimulus in the economy.
Though lack of credit demand exists in the economy, there is no supply-side constraint as the public sector banks are more or less well-capitalised, he said.
"Demand for credit in the economy is subdued. There is a need for stimulus in the economy", Kumar told reporters here. He was in the city to attend the multi-level consultation programme with the branch managers of SBI in the region.
"There is no supply-side constraint. More or less, the public sector banks are well capitalised and bank rates also moderated," he said.
Kumar hoped that monsoon will have a positive impact.
Increased spending by the government and the upcoming festival season would boost demand, Kumar added.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|550.75
|-0.11
|HDFC
|2,100.00
|-0.84
|Reliance
|1,278.00
|-0.80
|Yes Bank
|79.45
|3.79
|HDFC Bank
|2,227.70
|-0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|290.95
|0.38
|Indiabulls Hsg
|551.10
|-0.04
|Yes Bank
|79.45
|3.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,975.15
|2.74
|SpiceJet
|143.50
|3.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|549.05
|4.14
|Yes Bank
|79.45
|3.79
|Power Grid Corp
|211.15
|2.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,975.05
|2.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,439.10
|2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|79.45
|3.79
|Power Grid Corp
|211.25
|2.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,975.15
|2.74
|IndusInd Bank
|1,438.25
|2.70
|Axis Bank
|675.55
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,165.10
|-1.78
|Vedanta
|144.40
|-1.47
|HCL Tech
|1,062.75
|-1.25
|BPCL
|351.20
|-0.92
|HDFC
|2,100.00
|-0.84
