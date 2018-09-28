GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Crisil Retains Rating on Rs 15,000 Crore Commercial Paper of DHFL

Crisil has reaffirmed its credit ratings, DHFL said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2018, 11:55 AM IST
Crisil Retains Rating on Rs 15,000 Crore Commercial Paper of DHFL
Representative image
New Delhi: Crisil Friday retained A1+ rating on Rs 15,000 crore commercial paper (CP) programme of DHFL, whose stocks have been under pressure due to concerns over default.

A1 rating instruments are considered to have very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

Such instruments carry lowest credit risk, as per the definition by Crisil.

Earlier this week, DHFL said it proposes to reduce exposure to CP as part of overall borrowing plan and increase hedging activity, days after the shares of the company tumbled up to 42 per cent on massive selling over fears of a liquidity crisis.

The company expects liquidity to remain tight in second half with volatility in rates.
