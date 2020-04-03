BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Crisis Like No Other': IMF Leader Says Recession Sparked by Coronavirus Pandemic Way

Representative image.

Representative image.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said 90 countries have already approached the institution for emergency financing and called on nations to prioritise health expenditures and to make sure doctors, nurses and other health workers are paid.

Share this:

The head of the International Monetary Fund says the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is "way worse" than the 2008 global recession.


IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is describing the situation as "a crisis like no other". "Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill," she said.

"We are now in recession, it is way worse than the global financial crisis and it is a crisis that requires all of us to come together," she said, adding 90 countries have already approached the institution for emergency financing.


She is calling on countries to prioritise health expenditures and to make sure doctors, nurses and other health workers are paid. She adds that the world's most fragile countries must be protected, noting that $90 billion have flown out and damaged emerging economies.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    810,160

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,098,201

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,893

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,148

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres